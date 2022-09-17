Mira Jagannath's Funny Video on Potholed Roads of Mumbai Will Leave You in Splits

Nowadays social media has become a platform to raise voice against various issues and lack of governance. Lately, many people have posted videos on social media related to the issue of potholes. Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3 fame Mira Jagannath recently shared a video about potholes and it is going viral. Her video has reminded fans and social buffs about their last rollercoaster ride on the Mumbai roads. In the video shared on Instagram, Mira is traveling by an autorickshaw when she has to pass through a potholed road. Mira first captured herself and then shot the potholes. Mira sarcastically captioned the video, “Just close your eyes and enjoy the roller coaster.”

Moreover, she added satirical song Babu Ji Zara Dheere Chalo by music by Sandeep Chowta, Sukhwinder Singh and Sonu Kakkar, to the video. Many users soon reacted to the video and also shared their similar experiences. A user wrote, “There are roads in between the potholes, not potholes between the roads.” Another commented, “True road now is a roller coaster.”

Mira, who has worked in many Marathi films and television shows, gained popularity after participating in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3. She was recently seen with her Bigg Boss Marathi 3 first runner-up Jay Dudhane. The duo, when staying in the Bigg Boss, had a strong friendship and even after coming out, they maintain that bonding. The duo was seen enjoying meals together at a restaurant. Both Mira and Jay worked together in a music video by Anand Shinde titled, Jodi Doghanchi Diste Chikni. The song was crooned by Keval Walanj and Sonali Sonawane. The song received a good response from the audiences and garnered over 25 lakh views on YouTube.

