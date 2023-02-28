Bigg Boss Marathi 3 fame Mira Jagannath is a known face of the Marathi entertainment industry. The actress is a social media enthusiast and regularly posts about her professional and personal life on social media. However, Mira is currently making headlines for his upcoming project. Mira has recently shared information about this by posting on her official Instagram handle.

The actress shared some photos from the first-day shoot and puja ceremony of her upcoming web series. In the first picture, she is seen holding a clapboard and posing for the camera. In the next photo, she is seen participating in the pooja ceremony.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Compass, Planet Marathi Originals, Wiplawa Entertainments LLP, Palette Motion Pictures” in the caption. Along with this, the actress also mentioned the series is created by Santosh Ratnakar Gujarati, Mandar Deshpande, and Sharvani - Sushruta. The project is directed by Sushruta Bhagwat. The screenplay is handled by Sharvani - Sushruta. Dialogues are penned by Sanjay D. Mone and shading is done by Vaibhav Kamble. The costumes were designed by Sonia Sahasrabuddhe. Kumar Jadhav is the Executive Producer.

The series also features, Dhawal Pokle, Purnima Dey, Khushboo Tawde, Sayali Sanjeev, Rituja Bagwe, Suyash Tilak, Sangram Salvi, Rajendra Shisatkar, Girish Joshi, Saurabh Gokhale, Anand Ingle, and Urmilla Kothare in the pivotal roles.

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 〽️ira jagannath (@mirajagga)

Seeing the post, fans were so excited they rushed to the comment section and congratulated Mira on getting a new project.

On the work front, Mira Jagannath made her acting debut in the year 2016 with the TV show Mazya Navryachi Bayko. She essayed the role of Sandhya and received immense appreciation from the viewers. Later, she made her debut in 2020 with the Marathi movie Ilu Ilu. In the same year, she also made her digital debut with the web series Live independent.

She currently appears in the television series Tharla Tar Mag on Star Pravah. The daily soap stars Jui Gadkari and Amit Bhanushali in the lead roles, while Mira is seen playing the negative character named Sakshi. The show premiered on December 5, 2022. It is directed by Sachin Gokhale and produced jointly by Aadesh Bandekar and Suchitra Bandekar under the banner of Soham Productions.

