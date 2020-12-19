Mira Kapoor Posts Pic Wearing Necklace, Fans Ask if it's Inspired by Schitt's Creek

Mira Rajput Kapoor, wife of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, recently shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram but what caught the attention of the netizens is her unique pendant. Wearing a black coloured top in the picture, Mira flaunted a gold pendant which has her initials, MK.

She had shared a post about her session with beauty expert Vasudha Rai. Posting this picture, Mira wrote, “Finished this face-off with a shiny, happy face!” She thanked the expert for "a super fun live session."

A follower of Mira commented on her picture, “How very Schitt's Creek are your pendants.” The fan was referring to the Emmy-winning show Schitt's Creek where the character Alexis Rose, played by actor Annie Murphy wears a pendant with the initial letter of her first name. Another follower asked, “Is this necklace an inspiration from Alexis?”

One of Mira’s fans commented, "That necklace, MK" with fire and heart emojis. The other one asked from where she bought this necklace.

Many fans of Mira are posting comments appreciating her look. They called her 'gorgeous', 'beautiful' and 'stunning'. Her choice of lip colour was also loved by many female followers who asked her the brand and shade of her lipstick in the comments section.

Mira is quite active on social media with a fan following of 2.4 million. Before sharing this post about her live session on skincare tips, Mira had shared a clip where she was preparing a mocktail using juices.

She married actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015. They have two kids together - daughter Misha and son Zain.