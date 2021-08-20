Mira Kapoor’s Maternity Companion Is This Pair Of Trousers

Mira Kapoor’s Instagram is a plethora of adorable mommy-life posts. On Friday, she gave us a glimpse of how not just she, but her maternity pants also went through the amazing journey of motherhood. Mira shared a mirror selfie on Instagram stories where she can be seen smiling for the camera in a black tank top and checkered maternity palazzos. The pants seem to have witnessed the journey of both of her kid’s births and have been still going strong. Looks like she is missing the days when she was pregnant, so she went in a repeat mode and wore the pants again. “Motherhood of the comfy pants. Thanks for hanging around with both the monster bumps and still going strong,” she accompanied the picture with these words.

This is the Instagram story we are talking about:

Mira and Shahid Kapoor are parents to Misha, 5, and Zain, 3. Mira’s Instagram features a few drool-worthy pictures of herself with her kids. On some days, her big girl Misha loves to hug her mother and sleep in her embrace. A few weeks ago, Mira shared this adorable picture of herself with sleeping Misha and wrote that she is lucky that her kids have not grown up yet. “Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore,” read an excerpt of her post.

In another post, she revealed the reality of when her children ask to be her photographer. She shared a selfie and a picture of herself with her face cut away from the frame – apparently Misha and Zain are behind this adorable mischief. Take a look:

Mira had the best mother’s day. She cut a heart-shaped cake and also received a beautiful note made by baby Misha and Zain that expressed their love for their mom. “You two are my whole heart, a small little piece for Papa. I love you my babies,” she captioned the picture.

Shahid married Mira in a private ceremony in 2015. They had Misha in 2016 and Zain in 2018.

