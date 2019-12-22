Mira Nair Says Suitable Boy Actress Beaten for Protesting Against CAA in Lucknow, Demands Release
Filmmaker Mira Nair took to Twitter to share that one of the actresses of her upcoming film, A Suitable Boy, was beaten and jailed for protesting in Lucknow. Nair demanded her release.
Protests against the amended Citizenship Act 2019, that started in Assam and Bengal last week, soon spread to Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow, on Thursday, saw violent protests as people in large number rallied on roads. Angry over the new citizenship law, people were seen pelting stones at police and torching vehicles. A number of protesters were also said to be beaten and jailed by the police.
On Sunday, filmmaker Mira Nair took to Twitter to share that one of the actresses of her upcoming film, A Suitable Boy, was beaten and jailed for protesting in Lucknow and demanded her release.
"This is our India now - Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release," she wrote in her tweet.
This is our India now - Appalling: our #SuitableBoy actress, Sadaf Jafar, beaten and jailed for peaceful protest in Lucknow! Join me in demanding her release https://t.co/RPxOfYjZ75— Mira Nair (@MiraPagliNair) December 22, 2019
Talking about the violent protest in Uttar Pradesh, two buses were torched, one in Lucknow and the other in Sambhal. Mobs also targeted two police posts in the state capital, setting one of them ablaze. Police resorted to lathi-charge and used tear-gas shells at several places.
Internet services have been suspended since then at various places, including Lucknow, Aligarh, Sambhal, Mau and Azamgarh districts. Section 144 of the CrPc, which bans assembly of people, was already in force in the entire state for several days.
The Act passed in the winter session of Parliament seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities coming from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.
