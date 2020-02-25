Mira Rajput, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani Post Adorable Wishes for Shahid Kapoor as He Turns 39

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor rings in her 39th birthday on Tuesday. Wife Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter and actresses Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt took to their social media to wish the actor with lovely posts.

Mira shared a lovely picture with Shahid and captioned it, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.”

Shahid’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter posted a series of pictures on his Instagram and captioned it, “OG. Mere #bademiya. Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan.”



Alia wished Shahid as she posted a monochrome pic of the two on social media. Accompanying her pic, Alia wrote, "Love you to the moon and back."

Meanwhile, Shahid's Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani posted throwback moments on her Insta stories to wish the actor on his 39th birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday SK. You'll always be my most special co-star. Shine on my friend. Big hug from me and a pat from Preeti. God bless."

Shahid is ringing in his birthday in Chandigarh, where he is shooting for his next-- Jersey, a sports drama by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The movie is a remake of the Telugu hit with the same title.

During an earlier interview, the actor had shed light on his birthday plan and said, “I’m celebrating my birthday in Chandigarh by shooting. I might get a little time off once my family is here and I’ll be spending some time with them. It’s a working birthday for me as I’m in the middle of the schedule and I didn’t want to take a break.”

The actor was also asked his fondest childhood memories and Shahid reveals that he was a big fan of presents. Shahid recalled that he would gran the gifts brought by the guests and run away with them. “My mum would get very embarrassed. She would call me back and ask me to thank them and behave well. But I was very greedy for gifts,” he said. Shahid also added that he hopes he can teach his kids not to be greedy for kids like him.

Shahid’s Jersey is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

