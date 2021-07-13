Mira Rajput Appreciates Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon Outfit, Says 'Less Is Always More'

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has a number of fans who love her style and fashion sense and one of them includes Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. Kate went to Wimbledon 2021 Men’s singles finale and her outfit from the event grabbed Mira's attention. An enthusiastic social media user, Mira, posted Kate’s picture in the outfit that she wore for the event on her Instagram story and gave her views on it.

Sharing the picture Mira wrote “Less is always more”. Paparazzi took pictures of Kate on Sunday as she went to attend the match. She wore a pastel colour pink dress with some simple earrings and a pair of matching heels. Since in the covid times no look is complete without a mask, the mask that Kate chose was a floral one. The overall look was minimal but it looked beautiful. Impressed by the simplicity and elegance of the outfit of the Duchess of Cambridge, Mira could not help praising her.

Kate and her husband Prince William attended the match between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini as they fought for the grand slam title.

Mira with a following of 2.7 million on her Instagram handle, is quite a regular Instagram user. She keeps posting things here and there about her personal life with her fans. Recently she posted a cute picture of herself with her husband Shahid Kapoor wishing him on their sixth wedding anniversary.

The last post that Mira shared on her Instagram is also an interesting one in which she has asked her fans about how long does a blow-dry last for them in humidity. She has given a funny answer for herself in the very next line stating that for her it is 124 seconds exactly.

In short, Mira’s Instagram account is worth a look.

