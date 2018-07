Inside Pics of Mira Rajput's Baby Shower: Shahid , Ishaan, Janhvi Make it Special for the Mom-To-Be

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput glowed at her grand baby shower, organised by her close friends and family at her residence in Juhu. Shahid and Mira are expecting their second child.The mom-to-be looked a vision in a gorgeous polka off-the-shoulder dress and posed for a photo holding her bump. She pinned her hair into a half-up. In one of the pictures, that has now gone viral, Mira looks absolutely stunning as she feeds the first piece of cake to hubby Shahid.Mira's family and Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur attended the ceremony. Supriya Pathak, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and designer Kunal Rawal were among other guests present.Check out photos from Mira Rajput’s baby shower here:Image courtesy: @ mira.kapoor.fc Image courtesy: @ mira.kapoor.fc Image courtesy: @ mira.kapoor.fc Image courtesy: @ mira.kapoor.fc Image courtesy: @ mira.kapoor.fc