Mira Rajput Backs Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah As They Call Out Sexism at Home

Mira Rajput expressed her complete agreement with actresses Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in her recent Instagram Stories. On Thursday, Mira shared a video by She The People, where Vidya and Shefali spoke on how they have to face gender discrimination even at home. The two actresses made the comments in an interview with Quint while they were promoting their film Jalsa earlier in March.

SheThePeople recently shared the video on the social media platform. Vidya, who is married to film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, shared her experience of facing gender discrimination at home. The 43-year-old actress recalled an instance where both she and Siddharth were on calls at the same time. However, the domestic workers did not mind interrupting her, but they did mind interrupting Siddharth. “Because I just think that they feel the man is working and the woman isn't, doesn't matter what I do.” She also added that at home the domestic staff feels that it is alright to interrupt a woman.

Meanwhile, Shefali recalled an incident that happened when she was attending the screening of her Netflix series Delhi Crime at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. The 49-year-old actress said, “You're talking about, you know, cook or help coming and asking.” Shefali said that her son was calling her repeatedly, while she was in the audience. The actress added that she messaged him saying, “you know baby, I'm in the middle of my first screening showcasing Delhi Crime at the Sundance. And he is like ‘send me the OTP’ (repeatedly)…I was like are you serious.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mira who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Equality starts at and extends to the home. Whatever she does, a woman's work deserves respect. So next time you think about interrupting her calls, be ready to be asked what to make for the dinner in the middle of yours.”

