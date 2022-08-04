Mira Rajput Chilling With Her Daughter Misha in Swimming Pool is the Cutest Thing You Will See Today

Mira Rajput is an absolute sensation on social media. Shahid Kapoor’s influencer-wife enjoys a huge fan base for her informative posts about veganism and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The gorgeous diva is also known for her toned body and immaculate fashion sense as she regularly flaunts some exquisite outfits. Following the trajectory of her fondness for sharing snippets with her fans, Mira’s latest social media post with her daughter Misha Kapoor is too adorable to miss.

On Thursday, Mira took to her Instagram handle to share a vibrant picture of herself basking in a swimming pool with Misha. In the snap exuding summer vibes, Mira can be seen sporting a black swimwear and black sunglasses as she shows the ‘V’ sign for the camera. Misha Kapoor, like her mother also flaunts the victory sign. The mother-daughter duo are sharing a floating yellow tube with an exotic location as the backdrop. In the caption, Mira wrote, “Virgo Girls #dontmesswithus”

As soon as the post went up, fans and admirers of Mira Rajput took to the comment section to leave lovely compliments. One of the fans wrote, “Baby and Mom, lovely and sweet”, and another fan commented, “How cute!! You both are looking too good”. While there were several others who spammed red heart emojis and fire emojis.

Earlier this week, Mira shared a video of herself playing a heartbeat box in perfect sync to the euphonious song of Arijit Singh’s ‘Laal Ishq’. She had captioned the post, “Tried something new. I couldn’t help myself. Have any of you played this Heartbeat Box before? Share Tips! I want to get better(sic)”

Last month, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor made quite some buzz during their extended vacation in Europe. The couple kept their fans updated through frequent glimpses of their escapades to scenic mountains, beaches, and gorgeous gardens. The duo spent quite some time in Switzerland with their children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor before returning to Mumbai.

The couple got married in July 2015. The wedding being an intimate affair was only attended by close family members and friends. As a part of their celebration, the duo hosted two ceremonies which consisted of pheras and an Anand Karaj organised at Mira’s home in Delhi followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry.

