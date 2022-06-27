Mira Rajput Clicks Sunkissed Selfie On Beach In Italy, Binges On Exotic Cheese Platter; See Pics

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput along with kids Misha and Zain, are currently enjoying their blissful vacation in Italy. The couple has been posting amusing glimpses of their family trip, with the kids and their fans just can’t get enough of them. On Monday, Mira shared another set of photographs from their stay in Italy and these will evoke the wanderlust in you.

In the first picture posted by Mira on Instagram, we see her chilling on the beach as she had her tanned shades on. Dressed in a floral printed monokini, Mira looks ravishing with her tresses open, and we can’t miss the gorgeous beach backdrop. In the next photo, Mira kept her hand on the sand, next to her sunglasses. She gave a peek of her pink shirt and bracelets.

The next few pictures see a bush decorated with flowers, fruit and cheese plates and boxes of several fruits. As we scroll further, we see Mira was sitting in an outdoor restaurant at a table filled with dishes. She wore a long pink shirt, sunglasses and posed with flowers covering half of her face. Earlier, Mira, Shahid and their children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor travelled to Switzerland as they began their vacation.

Sharing the pictures, Mira captioned the post, “Buon Giorno” which means good morning. She geo-tagged the location as Sciacca in Italy.

Soon after the pictures were posted on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section. One of the fans wrote, “Pls post a picture with Shahid too. It’s so long that we haven’t seen both of your pics together.” A second comment read, “You’re just so stunning.” Another social media user wrote, “Most beautiful girl in this whole world.” One Instagram user also wrote, “You are a stunner @Mira Kapoor love you loadzzzz……can’t take my eyes off from your insta feed…”

Earlier, Mira took to her Instagram account and shared a few pictures from a rail track. She is seen standing on a narrow gauge track built amid green mountains. She captioned the post as, “Zindagi ek rail ki patri hai (life is a rail track).” Brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter commented on her post, “Waah, kya sher chhed diya aapne. Kamaal hi kar diya (Wow, what a line, you have done an amazing job).”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Jersey, will reportedly be making a big announcement about his project after he returns to Mumbai from his family trip.

The actor will now be seen in a Netflix web series directed by Raj and DK. It is said to be titled Farzi. He also has a film tentatively titled Bloody Daddy in the making.

