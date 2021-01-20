Mira Rajput Credits Shahid Kapoor and Family For Supporting Her During Pregnancies

Mira Rajput, who is Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife talked about her pregnancies with her kids Misha and Zain. She said that she had the full support of the actor and both their families who helped her throughout tbe journey.

Talking to Zoom TV, Mira said, "Your partner’s support is really important in every step and that helped me stay very calm and happy. Pregnancy is a beautiful journey you embark on with your partner and one should embrace it and never shy away from the same. I was only able to do this with complete support from both Shahid and my family."

Mira said that listening to her body helped her. She credited the other members of her family for helping her out during her pregnancy. "Traditional tips from mom and sisters along with my own love for yoga, helped me stay confident both mentally and physically during both Misha and Zain. Moreover, listening to your body and developing a healthy routine helped me," she added.

Shahid and Mira are currently vacationing in Goa. Mira has been sharing stunning pictures from her vacation with fans on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Meanwhile, Shahid recently wrapped his upcoming film Jersey. The film, starring Shahid, Mrunal Thakur and Pankanj Kapur, is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It’s a remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu Film Jersey starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath. It will release on Diwali, November 5, 2021.