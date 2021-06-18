Mira Rajput Dedicates a Heartfelt Birthday Wish to Mother Bela Rajput

Mira Rajput’s mother Bela Rajput recently celebrated her birthday. Mira dedicated a heartfelt post to her mother on social media and wished her all the love. Taking to Instagram, Mira shared an adorable photo with her mom and accompanied it with a heart-rending note.

Calling her graceful, selfless, generous, strong, beautiful, and always smiling, Mira wished her mother on her birthday. “Mumma, you’re my everything. Nobody does it like you do and nobody can, like you do,” she added with a heart emoji. In the end, Mira called her mother the light of their lives and showered her with love.

Fans flooded the post with the heartiest messages and wishes as it received over 50k likes within an hour. Commenting on the post, Mira’s brother-in-law actor Ishaan Khatter wished her mother addressing her as “Super Nani”. Many from the industry such as Vogue fashion editor Anaita Shroff Adajania and film producer Pragya Kapoor too sent their greetings.

Lately, Mira shared a loving post on Mother’s Day. Posting an adorable picture with her mother while giving her a generous hug and a big smile. The mother-daughter duo looked gorgeous. Commenting on the post, Shahid’s mother actress Neliima Azeem commended the “best mother-daughter duo” and showered love on both.

Despite being a non-actor, Mira enjoys a mighty fanbase. She boasts 2.6 million followers on Instagram. She is active on social media and treats her fans with a sneak peek from her life every now then. She is also a fitness enthusiast and keeps updating her workout sessions to motivate her followers.

