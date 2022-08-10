Mira Rajput Enjoys Rainy Wednesday With Kesariya, Fans Request: 'Make a Film With Shahid Kapoor'

Mira Rajput is an absolute sensation on social media. Shahid Kapoor’s influencer-wife enjoys a huge fan base for her informative posts about veganism and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The gorgeous diva is also known for her fitness and immaculate fashion sense as she regularly flaunts some exquisite outfits. Following the trajectory of her fondness for sharing snippets with her fans, Mira’s latest social media post is an ode to Mumbai monsoons.

On Wednesday, the social media influencer took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which she can be seen enjoying a scenic drive on a pleasant day. Sporting a pretty pink dress, the actress pans her camera to show an overcast sky and the ocean as she grooves to Brahmastra’s love anthem ‘Kesariya’ by Arijit Singh. She wrote in the caption, “Mumbai does have days like these… in between days like today.”

Avid fans of the gorgeous diva took note of the video and flooded the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote, “Wow! Looking so pretty Bhabhi Ji”, another fan commented, “My favour lady(heart emoji)” Someone also said, “You should make a film with Shahid Sir.”

Earlier this week, Mira attended a pre-Independence event, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in a glamorous Anarkali suit. The onion pink coloured, embroidered silk ruched Anarkali suit, which came with a net dupatta designed by Ridhi Mehra, added more charm to her persona. Afterwards, she shared pictures from the event and wrote, “Ayurveda is the power of Indian knowledge and tradition pulsating through our body everyday. The power of nature, nutrition and balance. Thank you @ministryofculturegoi for recognising my contribution towards Ayurveda as a part of the #azadikaamritmahotsav celebrations.”

She further added, “And the warmest thank you to each one of you that appreciated my effort to shine light on Ayurveda and watched the bits of content I put out. It means so much to me that my endeavour to make Ayurveda relatable enough to find its way into our modern lives today has found acceptance and appreciation.”

