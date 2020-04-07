MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Mira Rajput Gets Caught by Daughter Misha While ‘Eating The Math Game’

Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share a picture clicked by daughter Misha where she was "caught eating the math game" made of roasted grams and peanuts.

It’s one thing to spend time indoors if you are an adult but a lockdown can become tiring if you have kids around.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput is facing a similar challenge while entertaining her kids during the lockdown.

Mothers, as we all know, are smart enough to always find a way out. Mira has revealed about her fun ‘math and snacks’ game which helps her spend quality time with daughter Misha.

She posted an imageon her Instagram where the mother of two can be seen looking at the camera wearily while munching on something.

“Missy caught me eating the math game. There are 43 pictures exactly like this. In case she was short of proof. #Coolmomisnowregularmom,” Mira wrote about the pic clicked by her three-year-old girl.


For all those guessing what the saucer had, Mira shared a sneak peek on her Instagram story.

The image showed a bowlful of roasted grams and peanuts with few distinctly set aside. She wrote, “math and snacks” over the photo. From the look of it, we can guess Mira is teaching some math tricks to Misha using munchies.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/mira.kapoor/

Shahid Kapoor’s actor-brother Ishaan Khatter wrote in the comments, “Missy be 2 steps ahead.”

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in July 2015. Apart from daughter Misha, the couple has been blessed with a son named Zain.

Mira took a trip down memory lane in a throwback she posted recently. She wrote, “Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing. From @ishitasethii’s archives.”


