Mira Rajput Gives Befitting Reply to Trolls Criticising her Acting Debut in TV Ad
Mira Rajput has been brutally trolled for featuring in an ad of an anti-ageing cream when she is only 23 years old.
(Photo: Yogen Shah)
Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, who has been brutally trolled for featuring in an ad of an anti-ageing cream, has finally broken her silence over criticism against her TV commercial debut.
“The internet is one platform that is accessible to everyone. People can say what they feel and it gives everyone the right to express themselves the way they want and to what extent they feel like. So, there will be opinions. It's not that everyone is going to love you. I have always spoken for myself and I have never shied away from expressing what I truly feel,” she told Times Now.
Saying it was nothing new for her, she added, “Nowadays, people receive backlash for whatever they do or say. It is the way the internet is. At some level, it is a bit sad.”
The 23-year-old mom-to-be revealed that she was a bit jittery while shooting it.
“I was very nervous because doing an ad was completely out of my comfort zone. But I think what put me at ease was the nature of the ad, which was very conversational with real experiences. It was something I have already been through. I felt I was just talking about something I have gone through myself and from my own point of view.”
Shahid’s half-brother Ishan Khatter, who starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the recently-released film Dhadak, had earlier reacted on the controversy.
"There is a lot of frustration. There are a lot of people who are overly judgmental on the Internet. But having said that everyone has a right to opinion. For me, what's important is to be inspired and keep moving to grow as an artist and as a person. I don't find negativity helpful in that. So I try and keep myself away from it,” Ishaan was quoted as saying by India Today.
