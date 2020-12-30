Mira Rajput Goes All Mushy in Selfie with Shahid Kapoor, Says 'I Love You'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are spending their last days of 2020 in Delhi with their children Misha and Zain. The couple has been sharing sunny selfies on their Instagram handles. The two of them do not shy away from social media PDA, and their latest posts are all about the mushy love they share.

Mira shared a selfie with Shahid from an outing in the sun and captioned it, "I love You." The photo shows both of them dressed down in black hoodies. Shahid is seen sporting a beard look which he had kept for his upcoming film Jersey.

A few days back, Shahid had wished fans Merry Christmas with a selfie in the sun with Mira. Take a look:

Fans have been showering loads of love on their pictures. Recently, a fan has asked Mira if she was pregnant and she replied with a 'no'. The question came during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. During this session, she also clarified that she will not enter Bollywood, following speculation that she was planning to join films.

Shahid will be next seen in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is an official remake of the Telugu film with the same name.

The cast also includes Pankaj Kapur and Sharad Kelkar. The film was supposed to release in August, but was postponed owing to the pandemic. The story is about a 36-year-old cricketer who wants to make a comeback after ten years.