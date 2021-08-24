Mira Rajput Has an Amazing Advice on How to Calm Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Down

hahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput might not enter Bollywood as an actress, but she is still an influential figure in the film industry. Mira has an active social media presence, with a following of 2.8 million. She entertains her fans with glimpses of her personal life, as well as tips on fitness and beauty. Mira also often interacts with fans through Q/A sessions and Live videos. On Monday, Mira hosted a session on Instagram to talk about her upcoming Yoga workshop, where she was asked about her husband’s popular character Kabir Singh.

A fan of the actor commented “Kabir Singh Zindabad" on her Q/A session instead of asking about her Yoga workshop. However, the star-wife had a witty reply for this fan. “Usse anulom vilom ki zaroorat hai. Shant rahega (He needs anulom vilom. That will keep him calm),” she said.

In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, Shahid plays a hot-headed doctor who abuses drugs and alcohol after a heartbreak. While the film was criticized for allegedly romanticising physical abuse and toxic masculinity, it was a box-office hit.

On Tuesday, Mira shared a video on Instagram with a message of positivity. In the video, she could be seen posing in different angles. She wrote, “It’s really all about perspective. You’re beautiful from every angle! I still prefer top though."

She also shared a stunning picture of herself and talked about trying to be an adult. She wrote, “I have a 5 year old and I’m still learning to be the grown-up here."

Mira and Shahid tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Mira gave birth to Misha on August 26, 2016. Two years later, Mira and Shahid became parents to a son named Zain.

