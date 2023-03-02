Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are quite a sensation across their social media platforms. The power couple of Bollywood, who often share glimpses from their lives with their fans, have yet again captured the attention of netizens with their cute back and forth on one of the latest posts by Mira Rajput. The star wife shared some stunning pictures that were clicked by her hubby and the internet can’t keep calm about the chemistry of the power couple.

On Wednesday, Mira Rajput shared some behind the scenes pictures from a photoshoot that were clicked by the Farzi actor. The breathtaking snaps show Mira Rajput posing in front of a mirror in a comfy sweatshirt. The pictures being black and white and Mira rocking minimalist makeup made the post even more aesthetic and elegant. Crediting Shahid Kapoor for such amazing pictures, Mira wrote in the caption, “He clicks nice pictures right? Brownie points for Mr K (Shahid Kapoor)." To this, Shahid Kapoor responded promptly by commenting, “When the subject looks like you it’s too easy to make it look good."

As for the fans, they were impressed by this romantic exchange. One of them wrote, “Yeah miss Vanity. He sure does!" Another one commented, “Ma’am agar aap Titanic waali ship mein hoti na? Toh woh ship kabhi doobti hi nahi.

Kyuki Ma’am woh jo Iceberg tha na, toh woh aapko dekh kar pighal jaata!" Someone else said, “You guys are so cuteee!!!" A fan stated, “He is the best!!(with heart emojis)". Another one wrote, “Great pictures!" One of them commented, “He is an all-rounder."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The wedding being an intimate affair was only attended by close family members and friends. As part of their celebrations, the duo had hosted two ceremonies which consisted of pheras and an Anand Karaj organised at Mira’s home in Delhi followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry. The couple is also the proud parents of son Zain and daughter Misha.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in Raj and DK’s thriller series Farzi alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra and Zakir Husain. The actor also has a film lined up with Kriti Sanon.

