Mira Rajput Kapoor Drops Stunning Pic With Mother-in-law Neliima Azeem, Asks 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, on Saturday shared a adorable selfie with her mother-in-law, Neliima Azeem, as a part of their ‘parampara series’. The duo posed together in salwar suits and smiled for the camera. Mira captioned the post, “Rasode mein kaun tha (Who was in the kitchen)? You can bet neither of us. Bring on the chai and chikki #paramparaseries."

Mira’s caption was a reference to a scene from the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya that went viral during the first lockdown when musician Yashraj Mukhate added a unique musical spin to it.

Two days ago, Mira shared a loved-up photo with Shahid on her Instagram handle. In the photo, Mira stands holding Shahid’s arm. The Bollywood star wife shared the photo alongside a quirky caption that read: “Shall we frame this in life-size for the living room while I fix your tie on a stool?" She added in the hashtag “parampara", which means “traditions". Fans couldn’t help but adore this lovely couple. Mira took caption inspiration from the Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s tie sequence in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. The couple welcomed Misha in 2016 and Zain in 2018. Meanwhile, Shahid has started working on his next film with director Ali Abbas Zafar. It was earlier reported by Mid-day that the film that the two are collaborating on is the Hindi adaptation of the 2011 French ilm Nuit Blanche. The report also suggested that the two will kick off the shoot with an action sequence. The film is said to have Shahid playing the role of a cop who is chasing drug lords across the city.

