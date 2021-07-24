Mira Rajput Kapoor Tries ‘Pillow Face’ Filter, Shares Skin-care Tips

The gorgeous Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, knows exactly how to entertain her Instagram followers. From regular posts to engaging Instagram stories, Mira has got it all covered. She posted a Story of herself trying the new ‘pillow face’ filter. She looked hilarious in the video with swollen lips, puffy cheeks and shining skin. With the background song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi Mein Aae’, in the first video she wrote that it is nothing else but she has just lined her lips. Then in the second video with the same background song she jokingly said that she is very regular with her gua sha.

Mira also posted an Instagram Reel giving tips about essentials of skincare. The video started with the title ‘Selfcare Saturday’ then it read, ‘Five habits for glowing skin." Mira used the pillow face filter in the video. She listed various essentials that are required to maintain healthy and glowing skin. Mira busted a few myths about skincare and urged her followers to follow an Ayurvedic diet. She also asked fans to apply SPF. The caption of the post read “5 Habits for glowing skin”.

Two days ago, she also posted a fun ‘Expectation vs Reality’ video about Yoga. “YOGA 101: Expectations vs Reality! Who’s with me?" she captioned the video.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Mira gave birth to Misha on August 26, 2016. Two years later, Mira and Shahid became parents to a son named Zain.

