Mira Rajput Leaves Netizens Stunned With Her Explanation on Why She Won't 'Dump' Her Broken Watch

Mira Rajput called her watch 'body positive' and wrote that she loves the way it looks despite its flaws.

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has taken the internet by storm with her unique and sensible explanation on why she’s not going to ‘dump’ her broken smartwatch after netizens offered to buy her one.

Mira took to her Instagram story to pen a long note alongside a close-up photo of her smartwatch tied around her wrist. Mira called her watch ‘body positive’ and wrote that she loves the way it looks despite its flaws. She said that the watch works “perfectly fine." Mira added that her watch feels new with a change of strap every now and then and so, she’s decided not to dump it.

“My broken watch seems to be getting a lot of attention. She’s body positive, loves the way she looks despite her flaws, which actually have no impact on how well she performs, and a change of strap makes her feel new again every now and then. So I’m not going to dump her for the next PHT," Mira wrote.

Mira Rajput’s Instagram profile is a sheer delight. She often shares adorable pictures with her kids and gives inside glimpses into her family shenanigans. Mira might be away from the limelight of Bollywood but her fandom on social media is no less than any popular actor. Check out some of her popular Instagram posts:

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015 and have two children, four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

first published:August 11, 2021, 11:08 IST