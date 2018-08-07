English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mira Rajput Makes Acting Debut With Anti-Ageing Cream Commercial, Gets Brutally Trolled
Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share the video of her first-ever commercial.
Mira Rajput in still from her new TV commercial
Loading...
Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has taken her first step in the world of acting. After Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Mira has made her acting debut with a TV commercial. The star wife, who is expecting her second child with Shahid, on Monday took to Instagram to share her first-ever ad, which she had shot for an anti-ageing cream, with her followers.
"Being a mother doesn’t mean you stop being yourself right? Here’s my #Reborn story... what’s yours?" she captioned the video.
In the clip, Mira can be seen talking about how her first daughter Misha brought Shahid and her even closer, how most women tend to forget themselves after giving birth due to stress and sleepless nights, and how their glow vanishes post-pregnancy.
However, little did she know that it would result in an army of trolls attacking her for doing the ad. The video attracted too much negative attention, and her comment section was filled with hate.
While some called out Mira for her "fake acting", others trolled her, asking "who uses an anti-ageing cream at 23?"
Also Watch
"Being a mother doesn’t mean you stop being yourself right? Here’s my #Reborn story... what’s yours?" she captioned the video.
In the clip, Mira can be seen talking about how her first daughter Misha brought Shahid and her even closer, how most women tend to forget themselves after giving birth due to stress and sleepless nights, and how their glow vanishes post-pregnancy.
However, little did she know that it would result in an army of trolls attacking her for doing the ad. The video attracted too much negative attention, and her comment section was filled with hate.
While some called out Mira for her "fake acting", others trolled her, asking "who uses an anti-ageing cream at 23?"
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman Takes Dig At Priyanka Chopra for Quitting Bharat on 'Short Notice', Hints At Her Wedding
- The Public Breastfeeding Taboo: What Makes Indian Men Uncomfortable Around Breasts and Babies?
- Fortnite Bypassing Google Play Store is a Good And Bad Thing
- Final Season of Chef Anthony Bourdain's Show to Air Later This Year
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...