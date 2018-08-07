GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mira Rajput Makes Acting Debut With Anti-Ageing Cream Commercial, Gets Brutally Trolled

Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share the video of her first-ever commercial.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2018, 2:49 PM IST
Mira Rajput in still from her new TV commercial
Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has taken her first step in the world of acting. After Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Mira has made her acting debut with a TV commercial. The star wife, who is expecting her second child with Shahid, on Monday took to Instagram to share her first-ever ad, which she had shot for an anti-ageing cream, with her followers.

"Being a mother doesn’t mean you stop being yourself right? Here’s my #Reborn story... what’s yours?" she captioned the video.

In the clip, Mira can be seen talking about how her first daughter Misha brought Shahid and her even closer, how most women tend to forget themselves after giving birth due to stress and sleepless nights, and how their glow vanishes post-pregnancy.



However, little did she know that it would result in an army of trolls attacking her for doing the ad. The video attracted too much negative attention, and her comment section was filled with hate.

While some called out Mira for her "fake acting", others trolled her, asking "who uses an anti-ageing cream at 23?"

mira
mira1
mira3
mira4

