Mira Rajput Makes First Public Appearance With Son Zain, See Pics
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput made her first public appearance with newborn son Zain Kapoor.
Image Courtesy: iamzainkapoor/ Instagram
On Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput made her first public appearance with newborn son Zain Kapoor. The two were spotted at an airport along with Misha Kapoor. The three month old baby was nestled in his mother's arms, while Misha was carried off by her nanny.
Opting a casual look, Mira wore a comfortable grey shirt with black jeggings. She completed her outfit with round black glares.
Take a look at their pictures:
Shahid and Mira welcomed their second child Zain on September 5, 2018. They also have a daughter, Misha, who was born in August, 2016. Shahid announced the name of his newborn on Twitter. “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all,” he wrote.
On the professional front, Shahid was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor and is currently shooting for his next film, Arjun Reddy, which is a remake of Tamil film of the same name. Shaid also has a biopic on champion boxer Dingko Singh in his kitty.
Recently, Mira also made her acting debut. She played a model in the TV commercial for a beauty product.
