Mira Rajput Misses Husband Shahid Kapoor, Says 'You Make My Heart Skip a Beat'

From Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Bollywood has several adorable couples. Of the lot, it is difficult to choose one favourite but Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are definitely on the list. They never fail to give some major couple goals. Due to work-related commitments, Shahid is away from home and his wife Mira is missing him badly. She took to Instagram and shared a mushy picture with her husband along with a lovable caption.

She wrote, “You make my heart skip a beat or three or four, FaceTime just doesn’t cut it.” Shahid and Mira’s fans are in love with the post. They showered love on the couple and called it a ‘cute jodi.’ One of their fans wrote, “One of my favourite couples.” Another said that Shahid and Mira were a ‘beautiful pair.’

Unlike many other celebrity couples, Shahid and Mira never shy from social media PDA and time to time keep expressing their love for one another. Earlier this month, the adorable couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. On the occasion, Mira expressed her love for husband and sharing a picture on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life.” The mother of two also shared a snap of the surprise flower bouquet that Shahid had sent her.

On the work front, Shahid has recently kick-started a 40-day schedule of a web series in Mumbai’s Film City. So far, he has completed two schedules of the action thriller and other crucial sequences are slated to be shot at different locations of Mumbai, including Goregaon Film City. Some sequences will also be shot on foreign land. South star Raashi Khanna is said to be the female lead in the web series.

The action-thriller will mark Shahid’s web series debut. Although the schedule was meant to wrap up by June this year but due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it got delayed.

