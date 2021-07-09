Mira Rajput on Getting 'Conned' by an Online Ad: It's Been Years Since I Got Conned

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput recently took to social media to share her experience of being conned after a long time. Rajput, who is an avid social media user and keeps her followers posted, took to Instagram stories to write how she has been delivered a completely different phone case from what she had actually ordered.

Sharing her experience, she wrote on her Instagram stories, " Fell for a silly ad and bought a phone cover… looks nothing like the display picture and ins a flimsy plastic but does the job! I needed a slingy cover so I can go for my walk without needing a bag. (No my tights don’t have pockets)."

“Chuckling about how it’s been years since I got conned. Also at the use of the word chuckling," she added along with a picture of her recent purchase.

On a separate Instagram story, she also showed how the cover was supposed to cushion her phone, and wrote, “Are these top quality stickers are the only thing that will keep my phone from falling out when I’m walking."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor recently completed six years of marital bliss. To celebrate the occasion, Mira posted a super cute picture with Shahid. In the lovable snap, Mira is giving a tight hug to her husband, while Shahid is kissing on her head. In the caption, Mira has expressed her love for him and has wished him on this special occasion.

The couple is proud parents to two kids — daughter Misha and son Zain.

