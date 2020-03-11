Mira Rajput Paints Shahid Kapoor's Initials on Her Neck, See Pic

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor seems to be lost in the colours of love on Holi as she painted the initials of her husband's name on her neck. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira posted a photograph in which she is seen having Shahid's initials painted in red on her neck.

"Love life in technicolour," she captioned the image. Mira teamed up her Holi look with oversized sunglasses.

Mira keeps flaunting her love for husband Shahid on social media. On Valentine’s Day, Mira decorated her house with beautiful flowers, which included a heart made up of roses, and posted pictures on her Instagram as well.

In the photos, Mira can also be adorning her and husband’s black and white image with flowers.



This is not the first time Mira has expressed her love for her husband on Instagram.

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015 and are blessed with two children- Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. The couple had welcomed their first child Misha in 2016. In 2018, Misha became an elder sister with little Zain’s birth.

Shahid Kapoor is currently busy shooting his upcoming movie Jersey, which is based on cricket. The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name.

The Hindi version of Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who has also directed the 2019 original film, featuring Nani in the lead role.

(with inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

