Mira Rajput Pens Romantic Note for Shahid Kapoor on 41st Birthday: 'You Are the Best Husband'

Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday, February 25. On the occasion, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and penned a sweet post for him. She shared pictures of the actor and called him the best dad, friend and husband. The pictures seem to have been taken during the family’s many vacations. In the first picture, Shahid was seen posing for a picture while the sun was setting set behind him. In the second, Shahid was seen holding a cup of coffee and posing on a beach.

In the third, Shahid was seen laying on the bed with Mira while she took a selfie. Shahid was resting shirtless while Mira seemed to be wearing a blue bikini. The pictures were likely taken when the couple and their children Misha and Zain travelled to the Maldives last year. Sharing the pictures, Mira wrote, “Happy Birthday life May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage… I love you."

Advertisement

Her post came shortly after the birthday boy was seen with Mira and their children in Versova, in Mumbai. Shahid was seen wearing a pair of baggy pants along with a white T-shirt. His hair was tied up into a small pony while he had a mask on. On the other hand, Mira slipped into a floral dress for the occasion. Shahid was seen carrying Misha while Mira carried a sleepy Zain in her arms.

Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar was also spotted at the venue. The actor made his way to the venue on his superbike and posed for the cameras with his helmet on. He was seen wearing a green shirt with a pair of denim pants for the gathering.

On the work front, Shahid will be seen in Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The film was slated to release in December 2021 but it was delayed due to rise in Covid-19 cases. The movie is now releasing in April.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.