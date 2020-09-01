Mira Rajput Planning Lockdown Baby with Shahid Kapoor? Here's Her Response

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has always cracked up the Internet with her witty replies. She keeps interacting with her Instagram Family via live chat sessions.

Recently, Mira hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything' session on the photo-sharing platform. It was during the session when a user asked Mira to share her thoughts on extending her family.

The user said, "Another child?" to which Mira replied, "Hum Do Hamaare Do (sic)". Not only this Mira was asked several questions on parenting and relationship and she answered all of them with utter grace and wit.

Further in the session, a user asked, "What did motherhood teach you?", to which, the star wife said, "Patience. Gratitude towards my Mom (also because Nani house is the best daycare). The blessing that is noise-cancelling headphones. That the heart can love more than you ever imagined. What I still need to learn- How to keep a straight face while scolding my son".

When she was asked about "An advice to raise children in this generation?" Mira gave a witty reply, she said, "Listen to your parents' advice. And Peppa Pig".

Mira and Shahid are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. The couple is proud parents of two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain. Shahid and Mira celebrated their daughter Misha’s 4th birthday on August 26. The proud mommy took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of Misha’s colourful jewellery collection. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, “I guess the jewellery obsession runs in the fam #startthemyoung. Also #birthdayweek #hinthint (sic)."

Meanwhile, Shahid is gearing up for his upcoming project ‘Jersey’. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. The upcoming project will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial narrates the tale of a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.