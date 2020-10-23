Mira Rajput Poses All Smiles in This ‘Self-timer’ Pic, Take a Look

For many, the coronavirus pandemic has caused distance from our near and dear ones. However, there was a sense of relief Mira Rajput recently got. The diva after several months reunited with her sister and evidently her happiness went leaps and bounds. Mira, on Friday, took to social media to post a happy picture featuring herself alongside sister Noor Wadhwani.

Both the ladies were evidently elated on meeting after a long period as can be told by their ear-to-ear smiles. The sibling duo could be seen striking a cool pose in the gorgeous photo. Mira ditched capturing a selfie and decided to take an old fashioned way of clicking pictures with the self-timer. Shahid Kapoor’s wife, in the picture, is dressed in a bright yellow beaming with joy. She let her tresses partially tied up. Her sister Noor, on the other hand, is sporting a white on white look completed with a pair of sunglasses.

While sharing the post, Mira wrote, "Let’s try that self timer” and added hashtags #reunited #gocoronago along with the caption.

Mira often shares snippets of Noor Wadhwani featuring sister-special moments on her Instagram profile. Mira on Noor’s birthday in June shared a special birthday post dedicated to some fond memories. She posted a series of pictures with an adorable birthday wish.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the coolest cat in our family, the favourite child, and the one in whose shadow we all look all the more lousy. Let's be weird together forever! Thanks for always having my back and being so unconditional with your love and shade (sic).”

Mira Rajput is married to actor Shahid Kapoor. The couple are blessed with a daughter, Misha and son, Zain.