Mira Rajput Poses in Floral Green Dress in Front of Matching Green Fridge, Looking for Refreshments

Mira Rajput has given a glimpse of her swanky kitchen and the cute fridge in her latest post. The star wife shared a photo of herself posing in a floral printed dress in front of a matching green fridge, giving a sneak peek into the kitchen of her home with husband Shahid Kapoor. With a sleek wine cooler, coffee machine and wooden shelves to store stuff, the kitchen looks like a well-decorated and maintained one.

Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, “Refreshments,” with a juice pack emoji. The bright green colour of the fridge stands out against the wooden interiors of the kitchen. Take a look:

Shahid and Mira live with their children in Juhu. They also own an apartment in Worli, which the couple has been working on refurbishing. They have shared snippets of the work in the recent past on Instagram. A few weeks ago, Mira had shared a photo of her having a conversation with Shahid on the stairs of their home. She tagged interior designer Annkur Khosla in her Instagram Stories.

Mira also recently took to Instagram to express her disappointment over the severely polluted air quality of Delhi. The 27-year-old was born and raised in Delhi before she moved to Mumbai after her marriage with the actor in 2015. A day after Diwali, Mira shared a post indicating the air quality of Delhi and wrote, “Seriously why? Who is even bursting these crackers?” The actor’s wife also urged people to stop bursting crackers in her Instagram post.

Soon after her first post, Mira Rajput shared a picture of the metro’s skyline covered in smog and wrote, “This can’t be my home… Please let’s do our bit. Don’t burn crackers, segregate your waste (whatever doesn’t get burnt) and support groups that are creating awareness about stubble burning."

