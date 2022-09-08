Mira Rajput Poses with Shahid Kapoor On Her Bday Bash: Genelia-Riteish, Shibani-Farhan, Others Attend

At Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's home, it is all about birthday celebrations lately. Last month the couple celebrated their daughter Misha’s birthday and son Zain’s birthday earlier this week. Yesterday, the actor threw a birthday bash for his wife Mira. He began the day with a wish in an Instagram post and then ended it with a grand party, proving that he is the sweetest husband.

Mira Rajput turned 28 on Wednesday. She celebrated her birthday with her loved and close ones. She was joined by her in-laws, Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem, along with their family. Shahid’s brother and actor Ishaan Khatter was also present at the party, along with their buddy and common friend Kunal Kemmu. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor posed for the paparazzi. Mira was wearing a black dress while Shahid wore a grey shirt and white pants.

Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were also among those who attend the party. The newlyweds, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta, also made it to the bash. Ritesh wore a white shirt and cream pants, while Genelia was dressed in a neon outfit. Shibani opted for a black top and cargo pants, while Farhan was dressed in a white T-shirt and white pants, accessorising his outfit with a hat.

In the morning, Shahid posted a birthday wish for Mira on Instagram. In the post, he uploaded a throwback photo in which both of them are seen dancing with huge smiles on their faces. See the post here:

For the caption, the Kabir Singh actor wrote, “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.” he ended the caption with heart emojis. On the post, Mira commented, “I love you forever.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here