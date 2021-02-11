Mira Rajput Posts Picture in Bikini, Compares it with Avocados

Mira Rajput, wife of famous Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, always leaves people amazed with her gorgeous looks and pictures shared on her Instagram account. She is very active on social media platforms and never misses any opportunity to mark her presence. Mira on Thursday, February 11, has shared a picture of herself in a maroon bikini paired with a shrug. The picture, within a few hours of being posted online, has gone viral. She is looking dazzling and has managed to attract the attention of her fans very easily.

Captioning the image, Mira has compared bikini bodies with avocados. She wrote that one has to wait forever for it (bikini bodies) to get ready and it takes just a day for it to go bad (just like avocados). In the image, she can be seen posing in the backdrop of a swimming pool. The picture is said to be from her recent trip to Goa with Shahid.

The mother of two has a huge fan following of 2.4 million on Instagram. The post has received more nearly 2 lakh likes in five hours. Fans are showering love on the post by commenting 'beautiful' and 'elegant' and are also using emojis to express their emotions.

Mira and Shahid got married in July 2015 and the duo is parents to two, including daughter Misha and son Zain.

Mira had earlier shared a few stunning pictures of herself from her Goa trip last month. Here are some of her gorgeous images:

Talking about Mira's husband Shahid, he was last seen in Kabir Singh, a remake of the Telugu romantic drama Arjun Reddy, opposite Kiara Advani and has received lots of appreciation for his acting. He has recently wrapped up the work on his upcoming sports drama, Jersey where he will be seen playing the role of a middle-aged cricketer who makes a comeback to rightfully gift an Indian team jersey for his son. The film is the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu film by the same name and is set to release on November 5, 2021.