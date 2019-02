Mira Rajput Kapoor Reveals She was 16 When She First Time Met Shahid Kapoor

Recently, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram stories and used the photo-video sharing app’s Ask Me Anything feature - which allows your followers to ask you anything they want, and made some revelations about her first meeting with her now-husband Shahid Kapoor, being a mother of two and more.Mira revealed she was just 16 when she first met Shahid at a friend's house. "(It was) just like meeting anyone for the first time. Interesting. It was actually when I was 16 and we were at a common family friends house for a concert by a Sufi singer. Both our dads love that kind of music," Mira wrote on her Instagram story.In a recent interview with Filmfare, Shahid also opened up about parenthood and relationship dynamics with his wife.Talking about Mira, Shahid said that despite being 13 years younger than him, she is “very mature deep down inside”. “She is a very sorted mom”, he said. He went on to add that in the run-up to their wedding and after that, she handled everything with calmness and composure, even though she tended to get thrown-off easily, at first, when it came to dealing with public attention.Shahid and Mira welcomed their second child Zain on September 5, 2018. They also have a daughter, Misha, who was born in August, 2016.On being parent to two kids, he said even though he was unconsciously readying himself for fatherhood, with two of his younger brothers around (Ishaan and Ruhaan), initially, the idea of being a father unsettled him and made him feel paranoid. He admitted that after Zain, he is ‘at-home’ and ‘relaxed’ with the idea of being a father and feels ‘very natural’ now.Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.