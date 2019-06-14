Take the pledge to vote

Mira Rajput Shares '16 Year Challenge' Pic of Shahid Kapoor, Check Out His Transformation

Shahid Kapoor's wife has shared a photograph of the actor's transition over sixteen years.

IANS

Updated:June 14, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
Mira Rajput Shares '16 Year Challenge' Pic of Shahid Kapoor, Check Out His Transformation
Shahid Kapoor's wife has shared a photograph of the actor's transition over sixteen years. Mira, on Thursday, shared a a still from Ishq Vishk, which released in 2003 and a still from Shahid's yet-to-release Kabir Singh on Instagram.

She captioned the image as: "16 year challenge" along with a fire emoji.

Mira and Shahid got married in July 2015. The couple have two children Misha and Zain.

16 year challenge 🔥

Shahid recently opened up about his children when he appeared on BFFs with Vogue - Season 3 along with his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani. During a candid conversation, host Neha Dhupia asked Shahid what it is like to be a father to a baby boy.

Shahid said: "He is so good looking, I am fan-boying him all day."

Neha asked him: "Is it like a mini-me moment for you?"

Denying that, Shahid said: "Not at all. He is way better looking than me. He has got (features from) both of us (Mira and I). Because he is a boy and he was born with a lot of hair, everybody thinks he looks similar to me, but actually I think his features are a lot more like Mira's. He has got sharper features which is nice for a boy and I think both of them are like a little bit of a mixture of both of us. But he is just really good looking."

On the Bollywood front, Shahid currently awaits the release of Kabir Singh, a remake of the popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. It also stars Kiara Advani.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga.

