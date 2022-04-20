Mira Rajput Shares Adorable BTS Photos of Shahid Kapoor and Their Children from Jersey Sets

Shahid Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his movie, Jersey on the 22nd of April this year. His wife, Mira Rajput took to Instagram to post the most lovable BTS photos of their children, Misha and Zain. The children were seen having fun in both the stills as they candidly posed with their parents.

The first photo in Mira Rajput’s Instagram story featured Zain and his mother as they bent over and inspected their father’s cricket equipment for the upcoming film. The doting mother captioned the story, “While Papa was shooting…” The endearing mother-son duo looked absolutely lovely on the field as they waited for Shahid.

In the next story, the photo had Shahid and his daughter, Misha. The father seems to be lifting little Misha off the ground as they twirled around. The father and daughter looked spectacular and absolutely cute as they played together. All four of them went for a relaxed vibe in their outfits as they bonded with their Papa on set.

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Jersey stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead and his wife in the film. Pankaj Kapur, Shahid’s father will be starring in the motion picture as well. This will be the first time the father and son duo will be sharing screen space. Pankaj Kapur will be playing the role of a cricket coach to Shahid’s character in the movie. Jersey is a remake of an award winning Telugu film by the same name, which starred actor Nani as the lead.

The movie was originally slated to be released on the 14th of April, the same day as blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, but was postponed a few days prior to the release. The movie fell in hot water with Rajneesh Jaiswal. The writer claimed that Jersey had plagiarised from his script and put the whole film through legal trouble. Fortunately the Bombay High Court ruled in Jersey’s favour.

Aman Gill, producer of the film stated, “We were all geared up to release our film Jersey this holiday weekend, however, we didn’t want to go ahead and plan a release until the courts gave us a favourable order, and with a hearing scheduled for Wednesday, we had no time to plan for the Thursday release hence we decided to postpone the release by a week to 22nd April till we got such an order. Today on Wednesday we got a favourable order, which clears the way for our release next week 22nd April,” as reported by Hindustan Times.

