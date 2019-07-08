Mira Rajput Shares Adorable Photo with Shahid Kapoor to Celebrate Four Years of Marriage

Mira Rajput took to Instagram on Sunday to wish husband Shahid Kapoor in the most adorable way on their fourth wedding anniversary.

Sharing a picture from their wedding in which Shahid—dressed as groom—is holding her face affectionately, she wrote, “You make my world and me go round ❤ #happy4.”

Notably, Shahid got married to Delhi girl Mira, who is 14 years younger to him, on July 7, 2015. They are now parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016, and son Zain, who they welcomed into the world last year.

Shahid too wished Mira in a heartfelt post. Sharing a picture of her, he wrote, “Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you.”

Fresh off the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial film Kabir Singh, he even took to Twitter on Sunday to thank his fans for the warm wishes. "Thanks so much to all of you for the anniversary wishes, from me and Mira," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Shahid got his career’s biggest opening yet with Kabir Singh raking in Rs 20.21 crore on day 1. Released on June 21, the film is the remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and stars Kiara Advani as Shahid’s love interest.

Despite being panned by critics for its portrayal of toxic masculinity as intense love, the film has so far earned Rs 226.11 crore in India alone. Sharing its box office collection thus far, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday, “#KabirSingh continues its dream run... Is back in form on [third] Sat... Crosses ₹ 225 cr... Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: ₹ 226.11 cr. India biz.”

