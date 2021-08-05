Mira Rajput Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Misha With Heartfelt Note, See Post

Mira Rajput loves to share tidbits of her life on social media. Whether it be her fashion choices, fitness routine, beauty secrets, travel stories or simply loved-up pictures with husband Shahid Kapoor — Mira never fails to give a treat to sore eyes. She keeps things pretty simple and loves to share her anecdotes on social media. The star wife is giving many people fitness goals as she extensively shares her workout sessions and even after two kids has a fit bod. But she doesn’t post as much about her kids Misha and Zain.

But recently, she made an exception and shared a picture with Misha. In the post, one can see the mother-daughter duo hugging each other as Mira puts her daughter to sleep. She wrote in the caption that sometimes her ‘big girl’ just wants to hug her and go to sleep and used #birthdaymonth. She also hinted how she does not want her children to grow up so fast.The adorable post was loved by all and received many heartfelt comments. Although Misha’s face is away from the camera and can’t be seen in the photo. Needless to say, both Shahid and Mira dote on their kids and try their best to keep them away from the media glare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shahid and Mira welcomed their first child Misha in 2016, a year after getting married. While they welcomed their son Zain in 2018. Mira has addressed parenting in many of her public appearances. In an interview with Kidsstoppress, she stressed on the importance of co-parenting and how both the parents should be sharing the load of nurturing their child. And, as a parent one must take care to build a healthy environment and structure the family dynamics in a positive way. She feels that both she and Shahid are in complete sync when it comes to parenting and are getting better by each day.

