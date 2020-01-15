Take the pledge to vote

Mira Rajput Shares Adorable Picture of Daughter Misha Flying Kite on Makar Sankranti 2020

After celebrating Lohri, Mira Rajput shared photos of her daughter Misha flying a kite on Makar Sankranti.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
Mira Rajput Shares Adorable Picture of Daughter Misha Flying Kite on Makar Sankranti 2020
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput often posts mushy pictures with her children Misha and Zain. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Mira took to her Instagram story to share a photograph of Misha flying a kite.

In the picture, the little girl is seen wearing a yellow and white ethnic outfit for the festival and trying to fly a colorful kite at their sea-facing residence.

misha kapoor kite

Mira also shared a picture on her Instagram feed. "Point of view," she wrote, while she turned the camera upside down for the perfect click.

Point of view

Earlier, Mira celebrated Lohri with Shahid at their residence. She shared snaps of the delicacies as well as a video of the Lohri bonfire.

Shahid recently faced an injury during the shoot of his upcoming movie Jersey, after which he got some stitches. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the actor wrote, "Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #Jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all."

The upcoming sports-drama also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in the lead roles. Jersey will hit the floors on August 28.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
