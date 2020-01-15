Mira Rajput Shares Adorable Picture of Daughter Misha Flying Kite on Makar Sankranti 2020

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput often posts mushy pictures with her children Misha and Zain. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Mira took to her Instagram story to share a photograph of Misha flying a kite.

In the picture, the little girl is seen wearing a yellow and white ethnic outfit for the festival and trying to fly a colorful kite at their sea-facing residence.

Mira also shared a picture on her Instagram feed. "Point of view," she wrote, while she turned the camera upside down for the perfect click.

Earlier, Mira celebrated Lohri with Shahid at their residence. She shared snaps of the delicacies as well as a video of the Lohri bonfire.

Shahid recently faced an injury during the shoot of his upcoming movie Jersey, after which he got some stitches. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, the actor wrote, "Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #Jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all."

Thank you for all the concern. Yes I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 12, 2020

The upcoming sports-drama also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in the lead roles. Jersey will hit the floors on August 28.

