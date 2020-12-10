Mira Rajput Shares Covid-19 Connect to Her Marriage with Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015 and have since been blessed with two kids-- Misha and Zain. Recently, Mira shared that her marriage with the Bollywood star was attended by just 50 people as she joking made a reference to her union have a connect with coronavirus restrictions that allow only a certain number of people to attend gatherings.

Mira took to her social media and shared a throwback picture from her big day. In the snap, Mira is seen posing with her mom Bela Rajput and her sisters Noor Wadhwani and Priya Tulshan. Sharing the picture, she joked that there were only 50 guests at her wedding before it was a rule. She is referring to the guest list at marriages being limited to 50 people amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“50 people before it was a rule #loljk #gocoronago,” wrote Mira Rajput. Her fans were left in awe of the adorable family photo.

Mira keeps her fan entertained by posting fun stuff on her social media timeline. She recently complained about having a bigger nose during her pregnancy. "Throwback to the day before I popped #4yearsagotoday.I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what's with the nose getting huge," Mira captioned the image.

Mira gave birth to Misha on August 26,2016. Two years later, Mira and Shahid became parents to a son named Zain.