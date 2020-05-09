Mira Rajput Shares Cute Heart Embroidery Done by Daughter Misha

Keeping kids engaged at home during this lockdown has been a tough task. Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput sure has her hands full with their two kids at home. She shared a glimpse of their new activity on Instagram.

Mira posted a picture of a beautiful heart embroidery done by daughter Misha with some help from her. Sharing the picture of two hearts (one inside the other) embroidered on a white piece of cloth, she wrote, "Big love with my little love. With a hand drawn pattern and help on the turns, little hands made the heart with a lot of excitement and filled with a whole lot of love!"

Misha will turn 5 in August and her brother Zain will be 3 in September. Mira had earlier given a shout-out to the kids, whom she called, "little heroes" for staying indoors amid coronavirus lockdown in the country.

She saif, "Shout out to the KIDS. Everyone is applauding everyone but our children. These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they've ever known in their lives. Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down. All these rules they’ve never known. A life they couldn’t have imagined. All the things they love like sports, being with friends, going to school, or just being kids have all been taken away from them. Adults talking about others becoming unwell, news reporting death after death. Our poor children’s minds must be racing. Every day they get up and carry on despite all that’s going on. So here’s to our little heroes: today. tomorrow. forever."