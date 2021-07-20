Mira Rajput Shares Fun 'Home Video' Starring Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Smartphones have become an addiction for everyone. People are constantly using their mobile phones either for work or for entertainment. Now, there seems to be a similar situation in actor Shahid Kapoor’s house too. His wife Mira Rajput Kapoor posted an interesting video on her Instagram handle a few hours ago. In the video, both Shahid and Mira can be seen along with the actor’s mother Neliima Azeem and his brother and actor Ishaan Khatter.

Mira has given a funny caption to the post. She has asked people to put their phones down. Tagging Ishaan, she also wrote that he is quite literally documenting their lives even while they are sleeping. The caption had some hashtags too that said - home video, familia, bts, that 70s show. The video starts with the camera zoomed in on Mira’s face, then it quickly shifts towards Shahid’s mother who is telling him that he did not listen to the context of what she was saying. Neliima is also complaining that they do not listen to any thing in context when they are on their phones, while Shahid can still be seen busy with his phone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

One more voice can be heard in the background saying “You have to listen to us with your eyes” as the camera shifts again from Shahid to a mirror in which Ishaan can be seen smiling as he records. The whole conversation in the video sounds like a very ‘next-door’ kind of a situation. It happens very rarely that the fans get to see their favourite celebrities doing something this normal. But it is surely fun to know that all the mothers are the same no matter where they are and all kids get to hear the same kind of things from them no matter how old they get.

This family time of mother with sons and daughter in law will surely be a treat for the fans. Mira likes giving her followers some insight in her life every now and then. She has a following of 2.7 million on her Instagram account.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Mira gave birth to Misha on August 26, 2016. Two years later, Mira and Shahid became parents to a son named Zain.

