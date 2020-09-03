Mira Rajput Shares Funny Post on Breaking up with Eatery, Says Shahid Kapoor Won't Mind

Mira Rajput doesn’t disappoint her Instafam when it comes to quirky and entertaining posts. The mother-of-two recently penned an open letter to her favourite restaurant that she misses a lot. She quipped that although she had to ‘break-up’ suddenly with the eatery, she is looking forward to rekindling their relationship. Mira accompanied her love letter with a throwback picture of herself and her husband Shahid Kapoor from one of their dinner dates at their often visited Mumbai’s Yauatcha café. To seal it with the perfect dash of humour, she avowed Shahid would have no objection to it.

Mira wrote, “Dear Yauatcha, I miss you. I know we had to break up all of a sudden, but the lack of your warm fluffy dim sums isn’t doing me any good. I tried, but it seems like life is better with you. Let’s get back together? I promise @shahidkapoor won’t mind @yauatchamumbai.” She also added the hashtag #longdistancerelationship to her caption.

Although Shahid is yet to react to his wife’s letter, his mother Neelima Azeem seems amused. She wrote, “Hahaha well said..” in the comments.

This picture of Mira and Shahid was taken last year when the couple gave major goals by twinning their attires in pink. Keeping it casual yet trendy, Shahid opted for a pink hoodie teamed with grey shorts. Mira, on the other hand, opted for an easy-breezy printed jumpsuit.

Mira has been making headlines for her reaction to a fan’s question on social media about a third baby in the picture. Mira maintained that she and Shahid are happy with the two kids they are blessed with.

The happy mom also gave a glimpse of a fun session she engaged in with her kids. Mira posted an image of handmade jewellery made in colourful beads and wrote, “I guess the jewellery obsession runs in the fam #startthemyoung Also #birthdayweek #hinthint.”

In her post, Mira hinted about her son Zain’s approaching birthday on September 5. Her daughter Misha recently turned four on August 26.