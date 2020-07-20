Mira Rajput Shares Life Hack for Brides-to-be with Throwback Pic from Her Wedding Day

Mira Rajput, on Sunday, mined deep into her archives to post on social media a picture before her wedding.

She revealed with a throwback picture that she enjoyed a foot massage before taking the plunge. While posing for the photo, Mira can be seen all dolled up in wedding finery.

While sharing the post, Mira gave a fine tip to brides-to-be saying that they should get their feet pampered before taking the “big step” in life.

Mira wrote, “Before you take the most important steps of your life, make sure your feet are well taken care of… #whynot (sic).”

Shahid and Mira celebrated their five year wedding anniversary recently. The couple shared adorable pictures for each other from their wedding accompanied with heartwarming notes. On the occasion, Mira had written in a lengthy Instagram message, “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family (sic).”

Shahid will next be seen in sports drama Jersey. The project is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original as well. It is the Hindi remake of Nani-starrer Telugu film released in 2019 with the same title. Shahid will play a middle-aged cricketer who revives his career after an interlude of ten years and wishes to represent the Indian team.

Mrunal Thakur will play the female protagonist. Pankaj Kapur will portray mentor to Shahid’s character. The father-son duo last shared screen space in 2015 rom-com Shandaar. The film is scheduled for release on August 28 this year.