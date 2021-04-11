Mira Rajput Shares 'Millennial Mom Fail' Video, Here's Why it Made Shahid Kapoor Happy

Mira Rajput always grabs attention with her social media posts. Mira on Friday shared a short video on her Instagram account and said that she feels like she has failed as a millennial mother. In the video, she revealed that she was getting ready for a live session when she started looking for her makeup sponge and could not find it. She is then heard asking her fans to guess where she found it and said that the sponge was inside an empty inflatable swimming pool and was destroyed by her son Zain Kapoor.

Mira posted the video on her Insta feed to let people know about her situation and captioned it by asking if this has happened with anyone else or she is the only one. Along with her fans and friends, Shahid also seemed to enjoy this video and posted an funny comment on the post. The actor’s comment read “I’m so happy he is filling in for me and keeping you entertained.”2

However, this was not the first time when the duo was seen spreading smiles with their posts and comments. Mira had posted an IGTV video earlier informing that she will be practising modern-day fasting for a seasonal cleanse. To which the actor responded by saying, “Why would someone that pretty even need a cleanse."

With a fan following of 2.5 million, Mira keeps on sharing glimpses from her daily life with her fans and followers.

Shahid and Mira got married in the year 2015 and later were blessed with two children, son Zain and daughter Misha. Shahid has recently wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film Jersey which is a remake of the Telugu film by the same name. He will be seen sharing the screen space with Mrunal Thakur. This film is expected to release in 2021.

