Mira Rajput Shares Pic of a Child With Oxygen Mask, Says 'There Is No Excuse for This'

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which has proved deadlier than the first one has left the country crippled owing to the lack of necessary resources to fight the virus. Recently, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput took to social media to express her disappointment and anger at the situation.

Taking to the story section of her Instagram handle, Mira shared a picture of a child with an oxygen mask, looking distraught. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Breaks my heart. There is no excuse for this."

Mira is one of those celebrities who have been amplifying calls for help on social media. She also collaborated with Give India to help raise money to be used for Covid relief work.

Several Bollywood celebrities have come forward and joined hands with citizens to help the people in need. Actors like Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and many others have either initiated a fundraising campaign or has been continuously amplifying SoS alerts and helping people get the resources they need.

