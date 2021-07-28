Mira Rajput Shares Picture of Proud Parents as They Spot Her Poster in a Mall

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput might not enter Bollywood as an actress, but she is still an influential figure in the film industry. Mira has an active social media presence, where she entertains her fans with glimpses of her personal life, as well as tips on fitness and beauty. Mira also often interacts with fans through Q/A sessions and Live videos. Not to mention, she also endorses brands that she identifies with.

Recently, Mira shared a picture where her parents can be seen posing in front of her poster at a mall. In the picture her mother and father can be seen pointing at Mira’s picture with pride. She wrote, “I owe everything I am today to my parents. And I can’t even begin to describe this feeling…I love you Mom & Dad!" along with the hashtag ‘gratitude.’

Her industry colleagues showered love on the post. Designer Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “So lovely." Mrunal Thakur, who is working with Shahid on Jersey left heart emojis on the picture. Influencer Dolly Singh wrote, “How cute."

Mira recently shared a stunning black and white image. She can be seen wearing a pretty white top in the picture. She wrote, “*insert looking at food as love caption*"

She also shared a glimpse of her personal life, revealing that she met her best friend after a year at her wedding. In the picture, Mira can be seen giving her friend a big hug.

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Mira gave birth to Misha on August 26, 2016. Two years later, Mira and Shahid became parents to a son named Zain.

