Mira Rajput Shares Precious Picture For Childhood Bestie’s Birthday; Take a look

Mira Rajput Kapoor is a social media sensation who mainly focuses on the fashion world. She enthrals her followers by sharing tips on fashion, beauty, etc. Therefore, she enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. She loves to keep her fans posted every now and then. Recently, her childhood bestie Ishita celebrated her birthday. And guess what? Mira wished her in the cutest way possible. She dropped a precious throwback picture with Ishita. She can be seen donning pink attire and Ishita can be seen in a white outfit.

Mira also penned a text that read,”Happy birthday, Ishhh. Love you since 19-god knows what.” She accompanied her post with red heart icons. Both of them look cute as buttons in the picture.

On the professional front, apart from being a social media influencer, Mira has walked the ramp and collaborated with many fashion brands for numerous ventures.

She is married to Shahid Kapoor, who frequently lauds her for balancing her professional and personal life extremely well. They are one of the most talked about couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. They have two adorable kids, Misha and Zayn.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Farzi, which is an Amazon Prime original. It is a crime thriller co-directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The mega-star will be sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and others in the web series. It is gripping to the core story of a fast-paced, edgy and one-of-a-kind thriller.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here