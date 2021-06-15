Mira Rajput Shares Stunning 'Zoom vs Reality' Pictures Clicked by Ishaan Khatter

Mira Rajput is an absolute star on Instagram. She might be away from the limelight of Bollywood films but her fandom on social media is no less than any popular actress. She often treats her fans with her fabulous pictures. In her latest Instagram post, Mira explained the difference between 'Zoom Vs Reality'.

In the first picture shared in the post, Mira could be seen smiling while striking a pose for the camera and in the second picture, she sits comfortably on the couch with her leg rested on the table in front of her. The pictures were clicked by Mira's brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.

While fans complimented Mira for her dress and pictures, some ladies wanted to ask if they could borrow her photographer. Mira's post has got over 1.90 lakh likes on Instagram.

While Mira may not be part of films, her style statements often attract a lot of attention and praise online. One of her fans recently created an Instagram reel video compiling different looks worn by her during the years.

During the COVID-19 lockdown also shared fitness videos and inspired her fans to take up physical activity. In one of these videos, she was seen performing some really tough and rigorous exercises. Dressed in her workout attire, she is seen mastering some perfect ab pull-up exercises using two resistant bands tied to a mango tree. In the background, there's a table holding her exercise essential that includes a trampoline, and mat with a speaker, and other basic gym gear.

In another Instagram post that she posted a few days back, Mira took the 5 minutes micro workout challenge and performed rope skipping. She challenged all her fans to take up this activity to remain fit.

Mira and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in an arranged marriage setup and now are proud parents of two adorable kids, daughter Misha in 2016 and two years later, son, Zain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here