Mira Rajput Shows How She Likes to Pamper Herself and Daughter Misha

One of Bollywood’s glamorous wives, Mira Rajput has shown us how being a mother is fun. Wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira makes sure that she indulges in her daughter Misha’s creative imaginations. Most recently the 26-year-old shared a glimpse of some mother-daughter fun session, and some self-care.

Mira took to her social media handle on Thursday where she shared pictures of how her daughter likes to create colourful bracelets and rings. Misha’s little hands were adorned with jewellery made out of toy pieces. Mira also shared a video from the jewelry-making session and captioned it, “afternoon in the girls club.” In another photo, Mira was also seen wearing the rings and bracelets Misha made and flaunted them on her social media. Finishing off the session, Misha made a ‘masterpiece’ necklace for her mother with the colourful toys.

In the following Instagram story shared by her, Mira showed us how she likes to pamper herself after a long and tiring day. Since skincare is all the rage these days, it seems Mira is no exception, as she shared her favourite face tool, the Gua Sha face massage tool. Mira rolled the rose quartz colouredstone on her cheek bones as she shared the boomerang video on her social media handle.

Mira has frequently shown us how she likes to maintain a healthy lifestyle. In her latest Instagram post she was seen sharing her workout routine. Dressed in her gym wear, Mira shared a video in which she was seen skipping on multiple days as her costume kept changing. Mira’s consistent skipping throughout the days can be an inspiration for those who want to work on micro workouts. Captioning the Instagram Reel, she urged her followers to show their inner freak and bring out their passion and obsession.

